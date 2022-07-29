Berenberg Bank Cuts CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target to GBX 2,370

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,370 ($28.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,701 ($20.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,512 ($18.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,835 ($34.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.55. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4,755.56.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.