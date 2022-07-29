Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,518 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zscaler by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Zscaler by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.65.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $153.06 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

