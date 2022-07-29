Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

EW opened at $107.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

