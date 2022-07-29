Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 93,857 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.2% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of SYY opened at $87.28 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

