Barclays Lowers Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $15.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

