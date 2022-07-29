Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.21 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

