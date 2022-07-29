Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 29,036 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,036 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $478,882,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,834,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,629,000 after buying an additional 399,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of CM stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

