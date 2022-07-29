Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,378 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,066,000 after acquiring an additional 288,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

