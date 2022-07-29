Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,526,000 after purchasing an additional 634,583 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,128,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

