Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $60.13 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

