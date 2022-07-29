Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,385 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.43 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.