Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,385 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.43 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
