Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,535,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEI opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.89. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.