Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.20 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.85.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $707.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $658.46.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

