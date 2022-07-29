Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 486,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,292,000 after acquiring an additional 68,250 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 473,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.52.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

