Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $652.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics

In other news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.