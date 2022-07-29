Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NYSE CLVT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 0.85. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

