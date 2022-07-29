Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Ronald L. Tillett Sells 2,500 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.10. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 316,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 77,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.