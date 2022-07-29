Arvest Trust Co. N A Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Visa were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.