Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,157 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

