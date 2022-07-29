Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $292.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

