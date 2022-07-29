Analysts Set Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Target Price at C$30.61

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$36.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.46. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$14.74 and a twelve month high of C$36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 1.9800002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

