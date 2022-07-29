American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

