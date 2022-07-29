Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

