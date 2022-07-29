Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,575.0% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.