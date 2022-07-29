Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.