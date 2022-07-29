Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $143.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $159.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

