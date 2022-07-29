Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 13,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

