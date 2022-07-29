Adam David Sachs Sells 11,329 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $41,577.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,495.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10.

On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74.

RBOT opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $11,399,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBOT. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

