Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 556 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $303.68 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.