abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.31% of Coursera worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Coursera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Coursera stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815 in the last ninety days.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

