abrdn plc Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of K stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

