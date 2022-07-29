2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Gap Up to $13.35

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $13.96. 2seventy bio shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 5,641 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

2seventy bio Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,660.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $163,635.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

