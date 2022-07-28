Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 92 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

