WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $17.04 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

