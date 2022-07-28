Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 160,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

