Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.