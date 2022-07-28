Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $218,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Trading Up 7.1 %
Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.