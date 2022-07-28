Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $210.47 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

