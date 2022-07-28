Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.