Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 90 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.95.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $204.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,129. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.