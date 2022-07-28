W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $487.61 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.70 and a 200 day moving average of $485.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

