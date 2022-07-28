Versor Investments LP Sells 2,015 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

