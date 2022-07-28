Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PHM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

