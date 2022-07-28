Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $9.29 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 106,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

