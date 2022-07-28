United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Daiwa Capital Markets to $207.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.64.

UPS opened at $183.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.97. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

