Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $85.68 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.04 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

