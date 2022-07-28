Truist Financial Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $82.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.46.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

