The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

PG stock opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

