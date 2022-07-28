The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cooper Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 300,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $318.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

