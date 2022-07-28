TFC Financial Management Has $597,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

